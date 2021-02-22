Housing sale The familiar pattern is repeated in the housing market: trade is taking place in the “growth triangle” of Helsinki, Turku and Tampere, but prices are declining elsewhere

According to the apartment center, the market is now dominated by two cross-trends.

Home sale It is now so hot in the Helsinki metropolitan area that Hypo forecasts that housing prices will rise by an average of four per cent this year in the Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa areas. That’s the most in ten years.

Trade is also active in the Turku and Tampere regions. In most parts of Finland, and especially outside the central cities, price development is weak. The dichotomy between the growing and declining regions of the housing market thus seems to be only strengthening.

“Outside the growth triangle, prices are still fading and no bottoms have been seen,” Hypo’s chief economist Juhana Brotherus writes in the housing market review.

When the rise in prices in the Helsinki metropolitan area slows down a bit in 2022, Hypo predicts that prices in the whole country will fall to minus on average.

Demand is now so fierce in the metropolitan area that although more homes have been for sale than last year, there are fewer for sale.

“Homes are trading fast, so at the turn of the year, retail sites had 15 percent fewer homes compared to the 2019–2020 fold waiting for their occupant,” Brotherus writes.

Also The housing trade statistics released by the apartment center on Monday show a rapid increase in housing sales in the Helsinki metropolitan area. According to Huoneistokeskus, 8.5 per cent more transactions were made in Helsinki than a year ago, and in Espoo the number of transactions increased by 6.5 per cent. In Vantaa, however, the number of stores decreased.

Housing sales picked up the most in Turku, where more than 13 per cent more homes were sold than a year ago.

According to the Apartment Center, the average number of home transactions in the whole country was 4.6 per cent higher than in January last year.

Housing demand, according to Hypo, is now driven by three trends: record low interest rates, continued urbanization and an increase in the share of income from housing.

Mortgage reference rates have been at zero for years. According to the Bank of Finland, the margins have also fallen and, as a result, the average interest rate on new loans has fallen to 0.7 per cent. Growing cities margins Hypo, the already less than half a percent.

According to Hypo, there is no evidence that the attractiveness of growth centers would fade due to telecommuting. Rather, teleworking increases the demand for larger urban housing. More and more of them are also being created for new projects.

According to Hypo, it would also seem that people are willing to spend more money on housing.

Apartment center according to a survey of their brokers, buyers now need more rooms and squares the most.

According to the survey, there are two opposing trends in the market. On the other hand, urbanization continues, but at the same time, some families are moving away from the centers. Demand for townhouses and detached houses is high. The same goes for summer cottages.

“The need for an extra room to facilitate teleworking is clearly reflected in the wishes of home seekers. Likewise, more and more people want their own yard or terrace where they can spend time when the weather warms up, ”says the business director. Marina Salenius says.

Housing construction has also not substantially slowed down in growth centers, although construction heated up a couple of years ago. This year, almost 40,000 new homes will be built, which is only a few percent less than last year.

Hypo reminds buyers to get a loan promise from the bank well in advance and keep their feet on the ground.

“The home buyer should go through the cold through the chapters – at the latest, a visit through the door of a skilled home financier will force you to keep your feet firmly on the ground and your dreams realistic.”