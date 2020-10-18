Housing sale The construction company tried to sell the apartments at auction – “Some tons had to be dropped from the list prices”

Rakennusliike Lapti has made a new takeover of the area by selling two new apartments in Oulu by auction through huutokaupat.com.

17.10. 13:34 | Updated 15:15

Construction company Lapti tried a new way to sell homes. “It was a test thing. We are experimenting with different channels. It is not a high volume channel. We tested the procedure with individual apartments, ”Lapt’s Sales and Marketing Director Jorma Koskelo says.

One one-bedroom apartment and one triangle from two different companies were sold at auction. They were the last unsold apartments in the properties.

The starting price of the apartments was 1,000 euros. Lapti had set itself an internal target for the minimum price of housing. Up to this limit, bids required the approval of the construction company. When that limit was exceeded, the highest bid was automatically accepted.

Koskelo does not tell you the exact amount at which the apartments were sold.

“Some tons had to be dropped from the list prices. Even with regard to the auction, we had an expectation that buyers would expect to receive apartments more cheaply. However, we got the price we set out to pursue. ”

Lapti has not yet made a decision on whether to continue selling the homes at auction. If the procedure is continued, decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis.

“Individual apartments can be sold, but Lapti does not plan to start selling apartments in larger quantities at auction, but it is the last apartments in the properties,” says Koskelo.

“The auction is not a high-volume operation, as the price level obtained will be lower than the normal procedure. The most important thing was to look at what the auction is like. ”

Koskelo thinks that other construction companies may have had parking spaces and an individual apartment at auction.

“It doesn’t seem to be a big deal.”

In housing bidding is already an established activity. As a result, new apartments from construction companies have also been sold. Laptik has also used it, albeit very little.

As a rule, Lapti sells the apartments itself. Brokers are used to sell unsold tails in residential properties or when the people in your own sales organization are needed to attack new homes to start.

Lapti is reluctant to sell homes at a discount, even if unsold apartments remain in the properties.

“We’ve been pretty long-suffering, usually the apartments go on sale at some point. Sometimes the price has to be flexible, but we prefer to let time go by. ”

Koskelon according to the company, the year of housing construction is good. In the spring, trade was hampered by the fact that people who were afraid to move did not get their own homes for sale. Then trade started to pick up, and summer and fall have been good trading times.

In October – December, Lapti will bring ten properties and about 400 apartments for pre-marketing.

“There are no differences between cities, any city is doing well now if the location of housing is good, the distribution of housing is diverse and the housing is priced sensibly.”

The projects in Kallio and Käpylä, Helsinki, were recently booked in full on a daily basis.

“Despite the corona, we are ahead of our goal,” says Koskelo. The company’s goal is to sell about 900 apartments this year. The number of starts is about the same.