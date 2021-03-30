Housing sale Realtors expect a lively spring – restrictions on movement are a cause for concern

The bill only names modification as a permissible reason to move in housing matters.

Finland Real estate agents SKVL estimates in its market forecast that the spring will be very lively in both residential and holiday home sales.

However, possible restrictions on movement in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and Turku are of concern to the intermediaries who responded to the survey. The regions make an average of more than 2,000 home sales per month at this time of year. In addition, a lot of rental apartments are exchanged. The draft law before Parliament only names conversion as a valid reason to move in housing matters.

Executive Director of the Association Jussi Mannerberg considers that this would cause disproportionate inconvenience to residents of restricted areas.

“Of course, with possible limitations, one must live health first and do only what can be done safely. However, many have already sold their homes and need a new one, ”Mannerberg says in a press release.

A home sale cannot be made without visiting the property to be purchased on site, except in exceptional cases, Mannerberg says. If housing deals do not materialize, significant costs can result. At worst, thousands of people could be left without a permanent place to live, Mannerberg warns.

Trammels would also hamper the cottage trade, which has been unprecedentedly lively over the past year. The cottage trade increased by almost 40 per cent compared to the previous year. Growth is expected to continue this year and prices are expected to rise by an average of 5%.

According to brokers, customers looking for a cottage want comfort, a waterfront location and a road to their destination from their vacation homes.

“Last year, many people looking for a cottage didn’t find what they wanted, so there are a lot of buyers on the move this spring,” Mannerberg anticipates.

Restrictions on movement would significantly delay the cottage trade when it enters into force in early spring.