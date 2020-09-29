Housing sale Real estate agents accuse banks of slowing down housing sales – “Banks have an obligation to bring realism to the customer,” says Nordea

Finnish real estate agents accuse banks of slowing down the accelerating housing trade. According to banks, the large number of mortgage loan applications slows down their processing in part.

Finland real estate agents (SKVL) accuse banks of stifling the good mood in the housing business.

“The real brake on the home trade is now the banks. I have never received as much critical feedback from intermediaries regarding the activities of banks as this autumn, ”said SKVL’s CEO Jussi Mannerberg in a press release released on Tuesday.

SKVL accuses banks of both slowness and excessive prudence in mortgage decisions. It reports on cases where agreed deals have been taken forward with a bank loan pledge. At the time of the transaction, however, the bank has released the emergency brake and refused financing, overturning even long home exchange processes with many homes in the chain.

According to the release, customers may have had to wait up to one and a half months for loan decisions.

“Communication with banks has become more difficult as we move into the electronic world. The much-talked-about e-commerce has not brought any relief to bank congestion, but in practice has further slowed down the completion of the transaction, ”the release says.

Finland the largest banks do not identify SKVL’s allegations.

According to OP and Nordea, however, there were plenty of mortgage applications in the summer, when pent-up demand erupted in the spring. In some places, it extended loan processing times somewhat.

“In June – July, 15–20 per cent more applications were received than in the previous summer, and in August there was another 10 per cent more than last year. During the summer, the banks must have been in a hurry because of this as well, ”says OP’s Director of Housing Finance Kaisu Christie.

According to Christie, the average processing time for loan applications has been printed in just over two days. Some candidates receive the offer automatically and practically immediately.

Managing Director of Nordea Mortgage Bank Jussi Pajala says that applying for mortgages picked up as early as the end of last year. Following the downturn caused by the coronavirus, loan applications have again become a dense stream.

“Yes, that strong demand is reflected in our loan counters,” says Pajala

According to Pajala, in more than 90% of cases, the lead time for loans is five days or less.

Next over the weekend, Nordea will meet the strong demand for mortgages on a “super weekend”. It will then bring in another hundred employees nationwide to handle clients ’mortgage negotiations.

Christie and Pajala emphasize that the criteria for granting mortgages are exactly the same as before. The amount of the loan is proportional to the customer’s income. Stress testing is performed at an interest rate of 6 percent. The value and condition of the apartment is also considered when making a decision.

Pajala wonders whether accusations of over-caution could be related to the fact that there are now more customers in the market. Statistics Finland said on Mondaythat the intentions of Finns to buy a home are at the highest level in the history of measurement. Statistics Finland’s figure is in line with the fact that banks have seen an increase in the number of loan applications.

In that case, there may be more people than before with whom hopes and reality do not meet.

“I feel it is important that banks have an obligation to bring realism to the customer. We did not start financing unrealistic dreams before and we do not start financing them even today, ”says Pajala.