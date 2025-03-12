The sale of housing reached 715,429 real estate transactions in 2024, which represents 12.03% more than in the previous year, when 638,591 operations were recorded, according to statistics on real estate transactions of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Agenda consulted by Europa Press.

Between October and December the largest number of operations of the whole year were recorded, with 199,051 transactions, which represents 18.67% more than in the same quarter of 2023.

By autonomous communities, only Navarra registered a 1.48% drop in the sale number, until 7,445 operations. On the other hand, the most prominent advances were recorded in Ceuta and Melilla (+30.54%), La Rioja (+24.73%) and Asturias (+20.47%).

However, in absolute terms, Andalusia was the one that registered the most operations in 2024, with 138,372 transactions. They are followed by Valencian Community (112,560) and Catalonia (108,434).









In the fourth quarter of 2024, the greatest advances in the number of transactions occurred in La Rioja (+35.87%) and Ceuta and Melilla (+35.07%), while the only setback compared to October and December 2023 was recorded in Navarra (-9.74%). In absolute values, the autonomy with more sale was Andalusia, with 39,114 operations.

Due to housing typology, the new sale of housing totaled in 65,486 operations in 2024, which represents 8.66% more compared to the previous year, while only in the fourth quarter the operations of this housing typology advanced 27.15% compared to the period between October and December 2023, until adding 22.005 sale.

On the other hand, second -hand housing transactions increased by 12.38%, until adding 649,943 operations. Only in the fourth quarter, used housing transactions advanced until 177,046 units (+17.69%).

On the data published by Housing, Jaime Marín, director of Qualis Credit Risk Iberia-Group Insurance Astrust Financial points out that growth “should not hide the reality that currently crosses the residential market, where thousands of Spaniards do not have sufficient resources to access a property in property. In large part, due to the need to have saved 20% of the value of housing plus 10% expenses ». In this context, the expert points out that it is necessary to articulate effective measures that allow the housing more affordable for all strata of society.

Transactions of non -resident foreigners

By residence of the buyer, of the total transactions registered in 2024, 56,139 were made by foreigners not resident in Spain, 2.2% more compared to the previous year.

However, the weight of the operations starring non-resident foreigners over the total fell slightly against 2023, to represent 7.84% of the transactions of 2024 (-0.75%).

From the Ministry of Housing they have assured that the data demonstrates the Government’s commitment to the use of housing as usual residence and have recalled that, in this first quarter of 2025, those known as ‘Golden Visa’ real estate will be definitively repealed.