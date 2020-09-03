Housing sale Prices of old detached houses rise sharply in the Helsinki region – The gap with house prices in the rest of Finland has further torn

The number of house transactions decreased compared to last year.

Of the old In April to June, prices of detached houses fell by 1.3 per cent from the previous year in the whole country, according to Statistics Finland.

In terms of price development, the regional gap between the Helsinki metropolitan area and the rest of the country tore even larger in late spring and early summer trades compared to the situation a year earlier. In April to June, prices for old detached houses in the Greater Helsinki area rose by 7.1 per cent from last year, while prices in the rest of the country fell by 2.2 per cent. Compared to the previous quarter, ie at the beginning of the year, however, prices decreased in the Greater Helsinki area and increased elsewhere in Finland.

The number of transactions in old detached houses in the second quarter of the year was about eight per cent less than in the corresponding period last year. There were 16 per cent fewer transactions in the Greater Helsinki area and almost 8 per cent less elsewhere in Finland.

In the Greater Helsinki area, the average price per square meter of detached houses was EUR 3,152, while in the rest of the country it was EUR 1,470. The average price per square meter in the whole country was 1,597 euros.

Read more: Detached houses in good condition are sold in the Helsinki metropolitan area even before the show – “My own yard seems to be a hugely important thing for many”

In April to June, prices for detached house plots rose by 5.7 per cent year-on-year in the whole country. From January to March, plot prices fell by 1.8 per cent. The average price per square meter of a detached house plot was now EUR 21.2 and the average area of ​​a plot of land sold was 2,909 square meters.

The data appear from Statistics Finland’s property price index. It is compiled using data from the real estate purchase price register maintained by the National Land Survey of Finland. The statistics cover detached houses on own land.