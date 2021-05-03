Housing sale Mortgages were raised to 2.1 billion in March

Compared to March last year, withdrawals increased by EUR 360 million, according to the Bank of Finland’s monthly statistics.

About Finns In March, new mortgage loans worth EUR 2.1 billion were raised from banks, says the Bank of Finland in their monthly statistics. Compared to March last year, withdrawals increased by EUR 360 million. The average interest rate on new mortgages was 0.71 per cent.

At the end of March, the housing loan stock was EUR 103.6 billion and the annual growth was 3.8 per cent.

The household deposit stock was EUR 104.8 billion and the average interest rate on deposits was 0.05 per cent. The deposit base has grown by 8.2 per cent compared to March last year.

Most of the money rested on regular accounts. There were EUR 3.4 billion in time accounts in the deposit stock. The average interest rate on new time accounts was 0.22 per cent.