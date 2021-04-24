Sunday, April 25, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Housing sale Matias von Schantz is a broker who sells Finland’s Most Expensive Apartments – this is the kind of housing deal that only Finland’s richest people have

by admin
April 24, 2021
in World
0

Matias von Schantz is a former professional hockey player from Ullanlinna and one of Finland’s toughest real estate agents. He specializes in multi-million euro valuables.

Real estate agent Matias von Schantz really talks a lot on the phone.

He realizes this when he tries to reach him for an interview. The bus gets busy time and time again, or von Schantz answers but is just on his way to meet a potential home buyer.

.
#Housing #sale #Matias #von #Schantz #broker #sells #Finlands #Expensive #Apartments #kind #housing #deal #Finlands #richest #people

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Messi and Gerard Moreno measure their aim at Villarreal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.