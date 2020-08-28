Housing sale It is difficult to get the repair money back in the sale price of the apartment, but sometimes it is worth it – “In that case, the price in the apartment can rise by tens of thousands of euros”

Used Homeownership has one feature that buyers value above all others: readiness to move.

According to real estate agents interviewed by Helsingin Sanomat, most people want to move into an apartment that does not need to be renovated.

The better the condition of the home, the easier it is usually to sell and the more money you make from it.

“Just like a broken car, a broken apartment is not worth selling. It is worth putting the apartment in such a condition that its best aspects come to the fore, ”says Kiinteistömaailma’s CEO Risto Kyhälä.

“ “Renovation of large apartments in particular is worth thinking about twice.”

Big and expensive however, renovations should rarely be done by the seller in the apartment for sale. There is a risk that the money spent on the renovation will not be recovered at the purchase price.

“Renovation of large apartments in particular should be considered twice,” says the business director of Huoneistokeskus and SKV Kiinteistönvälitys. Anu-Elina Hintsa.

“They often become reasonably expensive because of the size. At the same time, large home seekers typically buy an apartment for a longer period of time and often want to renovate in their own style and even change the room layout. ”

“ “A well-maintained bathroom is a big plus for home sales.”

Kitchen or bathroom renovations should also be carefully considered. It is important to know when the line renovation is coming. In this case, the seller can weigh whether it is a good time to make a renovation or whether he would prefer to sell the buyer the opportunity to renovate in connection with the line renovation.

“However, a bathroom in good condition is a big plus in home sales,” Hintsa says.

Not even a little Surface repairs do not always guarantee a better price, but they can speed up trading.

Decorating an apartment at its simplest is repairing broken spots, cleaning dirty surfaces, painting walls, and replacing silicone seams.

The aim is to remove barriers to trade, such as personal colors, which do not appeal to a wide range of buyers.

CEO of Bo LKV Tuomo Räsänen talks about neutralizing the apartment. It costs up to a few thousand euros but brightens the overall look, eliminates stagnation and makes the space feel.

“If you do something, you do something that is on the minds of as many people as possible,” he says.

“ “Asceticism and brightness are a clear trend.”

Brokers according to many appealing light colors and high quality materials.

“Nordic brightness, asceticism and light are a clear trend,” says Kyhälä.

In old townhouses and detached houses, you can often see wood-colored surfaces. Simply painting them light gives the apartment freshness and brightness.

The bathroom and kitchen also get a new look with less effort.

“Kitchen cabinet doors or a bathroom sink cabinet can be upgraded or painted. As little as changing the pulls changes the overall impression, ”says Hintsa.

In his experience, replacing worn seams and replacing furniture in poor condition usually pays for itself.

In the best case, a renovation carried out with piety will increase the value of the apartment.

“The added benefit of the renovation can be significant. The sale price of an apartment can rise by as much as 5-10 percent, ”says the CEO of Remax Pasi Aalto.

Significant however, an increase in value usually requires a few more tons to be invested in the renovation.

“The money spent on repairs can be challenging to get back in full at the sale price – unless the renovation is done with good taste and quality materials,” says Hintsa.

“In this case, for example, the price may rise by a few tens of thousands of euros in an initially dilapidated Helsinki dormitory.”

The location of the apartment must also be good enough for buyers to be willing to pay more for the apartment than usual.

“ “I would delve into dripping moldings and poorly screwed outlets.”

Räsänen according to it, it is useless to put money into renovation if the apartment is a prisoner in a bad position. He would stick to the renovation budget in thousands rather than tens of thousands of euros.

“I would delve into dripping moldings and poorly screwed outlets and update the color of the wall to light.”

Kyhälä, on the other hand, warns against making too many changes to downtown luxury housing.

“If the apartment is very personal and has artistic details, it should not be ruined with universal material.”

He would prefer to look for a buyer who is willing to renovate the apartment.

At worst In this case, the renovation will slow down the home trade. This may happen if you put the apartment as if for yourself, that is, according to your own taste. Another risk lies in the work trail.

“It must be remembered that repairs do not always go well and the benefits flow to additional repairs or surprises that have arisen,” says Aalto.

Bathroom renovations should be carried out by a professional and for renovations subject to a permit, remember to ask for a permit.

“Renovating the do-it-yourself tentacle there will cause more problems than benefits,” says Räsänen.

One option is to use renovation money to decorate your home and take high-quality photos that show what the opportunities are in the apartment and that are attracting those looking for an apartment online on display.