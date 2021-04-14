Housing sale Housing sales were strong at the beginning of the year: “Lack of supply has raised prices”

The fastest growth was in the Helsinki metropolitan area and Kuopio. In Pori, on the other hand, prices fell.

Home sale grew strongly in January – March, says the Finnish Real Estate Federation. Growth has thus continued, as the number of home sales grew strongly last year.

According to the association, the favorable market development is supported by consumers’ longing for additional space in housing. Growth has been made possible by current monetary and fiscal policies.

“The lack of supply, especially in growth centers, has pushed up prices in the most sought-after areas. In less populated areas, demand is weakening again. The loan market is now more focused on areas with good prospects, ”says the union’s CEO Annukka Mickelsson in the bulletin.

In total, more than 20,000 homes were sold since the beginning of the year, which is 17 percent more than in the first quarter of last year. Total trade volumes grew most strongly in Finland outside the Helsinki metropolitan area, but there was also a significant increase in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Real estate According to the Confederation, condominium prices have risen steadily in large cities. In the Helsinki metropolitan area, prices have risen by more than seven percent a year. In Kuopio, prices have risen even more sharply than in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

In Pori, on the other hand, prices have fallen by four per cent year-on-year.

The sale of holiday homes has also remained strong since last spring. The total value of holiday homes in January-March was almost EUR 87.5 million.

The increase compared to the corresponding period last year was almost 80 per cent measured in euros. In sales volumes, growth was over 50 percent.