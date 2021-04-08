Housing sale Housing sales are hot: Not everyone who sells their home finds a new home, Detached houses are taken out of hand – “supply does not meet the needs of a prosperous middle class”

According to the real estate world, newer detached houses are being taken out of hand almost everywhere in Finland.

In the housing trade there is now such a strong demand that not all those who sell their homes can find a new home to replace what they have sold, says Danske Bank.

According to Danske Bank, the interest rate crisis has increased the desire to change homes, although initially the outbreak of the pandemic last spring slowed down housing sales in Finland. The amount of loans granted at Danske Bank increased especially towards the end of the year.

“The behavior of customers can be seen as the housing market is now in a situation where there is not necessarily something to buy. We have noticed that there are a number of our customers who have sold their homes but have not yet found a new one, ”says Danske Bank’s Senior Vice President, Retail. Riikka Laine-Tolonen in the bulletin.

Real estate chain According to a recent semi-annual barometer of the real estate world, strong demand is particularly strong for detached and terraced houses.

According to the real estate world, the supply of housing has shrunk “dramatically” in apartments over EUR 250,000, and newer detached houses are being taken out of control almost everywhere in Finland.

CEO of Real Estate World Risto Kyhälä says that the demand is currently and in the near future for the most desirable housing, more than 250,000 euros. On the move are those who have not been personally affected by the financial disadvantages of the Corona period.

“The supply of the housing market does not meet the needs of the currently prospering middle class,” Kyhälä says in a press release.

According to Kyhälä, there is a strong demand for all types of apartments in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, and in detached houses in the provincial cities in particular.

“For example, in Lahti, Kotka, Kouvola, Oulu and Rovaniemi, around one hundred percent of our brokers say that there is a shortage of detached houses for sale.”

Real estate sites According to statistics, there were an average of about 50,000 homes for sale last year, but now there are about 42,000 homes.

A year ago, almost 15,000 dwellings were available for more than 250,000 euros and now just over 10,000. The supply of dwellings under 250,000 euros is almost the same as before.