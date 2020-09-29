Housing sale Housing prices fell in Finland – housing prices in the Helsinki metropolitan area also started to fall

The prices of old share housing fell in August compared to July, but are still high in the Greater Helsinki area from a year ago.

Of the old Housing prices fell by 1.2 per cent in the Greater Helsinki area and by 1.0 per cent in the rest of the country in August, compared with July.

Compared with a year ago, prices rose by 2.1 per cent in the Greater Helsinki area and fell by 1.8 per cent in the rest of the country, according to Statistics Finland’s preliminary data. At the national level, prices remained unchanged.

Of the large cities, prices decreased compared to last year in Turku and increased in other large cities.

The volume of housing sales appears to be at a normal level after the recession caused by the recovered coronavirus, but the atmosphere in the housing market does not look rowdy. Through real estate agents, transactions in old share dwellings were about three per cent less in August than at the same time last year.

Finland On Tuesday, real estate agents, SKVL, released a market release, according to which there are large differences between supply and demand in different regions.

According to SKVL, especially in the Helsinki metropolitan area, demand has been higher than supply in many places. Detached houses in good condition are the most in demand and there is a shortage of them. As the autumn progresses, trade is expected to slow somewhat and the average price level for apartment buildings across the country is expected to fall very slightly, with the exception of growth centers.

“Korona has changed the housing preferences of Finns quickly,” commented SKVL’s CEO Jussi Mannerberg.

“My yard is now important and more squares are needed for real need. Larger apartment buildings are no longer among the most sought after, except in large growth centers, ”Mannerberg continues.