Housing sale Home buyers are trying to circumvent the redemption threat with leases – “People are very resourceful”

The lease may be for up to 10 years. It is hoped to expel potential residents exercising the right of redemption.

Home buyers have begun to use the lease as a new way to circumvent the redemption clause of old condominiums. The lease aims to make the apartment a less attractive redemption project.

The issue was raised last week by the chief economist of the Finnish Mortgage Association Juhana Brotherus.

" An imaginative way to circumvent the housing company's redemption clause is becoming more common: the buyer enters into a long-term lease in connection with the transactions. If no one redeems, they are "renting to themselves" and can void the lease. If someone redeems, you can live cheaply in the property for a long time.

Redemption clauses is often especially in old apartment buildings in big cities. The redemption clause usually allows other occupants of the house or the housing association to redeem the apartment before outsiders. The seller and buyer of the apartment may have already agreed on the purchase price of the apartment and the occupant of the house can redeem the apartment for himself at that already agreed purchase price.

Underlying the right of redemption is the idea that shareholders can influence their future neighbors. Expression may be considered useful, for example, in small condominiums where you have to live closely with a neighbor.

Redemption clause brings uncertainty to the buyer about the success of the home sale.

“The redemption clause always brings an additional concern to the buyer. If there is even a month of redemption, then you have to be on your toes for a whole month to see if someone will take a dream home in front of their nose, ”says Brotherus.

Since the redemption clause creates uncertainty in the trade, it is desired to circumvent it. The lease has emerged as one way.

“Before the transaction, the buyer and seller agree on a fixed-term lease, which is then transferred to the new buyer in connection with the home sale. Here, the original resident is not allowed to buy an apartment, but can rent it. ”

The aim is to make the apartment a less attractive redemption option for condominiums or other residents when it comes with a fixed-term lease, Brotherus speculates.

“It can be an obstacle to redemption if the apartment comes with, say, a 10-year lease.”

He has not encountered any cases where redemption would have been made despite the lease.

If the original buyer takes possession of the apartment, he ends up being a tenant to himself.

Brotherus finds the redemption clause a little tricky. In the worst case, it will increase litigation over housing transactions or other housing-related contracts.

Brotherus is aware of a case where only part of an apartment was sold and someone wanted to redeem it under a redemption clause. The Supreme Court ultimately ruled, according to Brotherus, that the redemption clause did not apply to part of the apartment.

“That way you could sell the apartment one lot at a time.”

The redemption clause is considered by Brotherus to be a remnant of a bygone society.

“Perhaps something to say about that is that there is usually no redemption clause for new housing companies. People are very resourceful to flirt in one direction or another. ”