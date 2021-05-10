Housing sale Danske Bank: Income-linked debt ceiling would punish first-time home buyers – “raise the threshold to join the magic circle of homeowners”

According to the Bank of Finland, household debt risk should be reduced by an income-linked debt ceiling and a limit on the maximum length of new mortgages.

First home buyers would suffer significantly from income-based debt ceilings, says Danske Bank’s economist Jukka Appelqvist. Appelqvist, who evaluates the matter on the basis of Danske’s data, says in a company release that the debt ceiling prepared by the Ministry of Finance would have a significant impact on first-time home buyers, especially in growth centers.

According to the bank, in 2020, 27 per cent of loans granted for first homes in Helsinki exceeded the income-based debt ceiling proposed by the Ministry of Finance, which is 450 per cent of annual income.

“It is problematic for first-time home buyers to raise the threshold to join the magic circle of homeowners. This is true even if the roof itself is not relatively more focused on first homes, ”Appelqvist says in a statement.

Last During the week, the Bank of Finland proposed that the risk of household indebtedness be reduced by an income-linked debt ceiling and a limit on the maximum length of new mortgages. In its calculations, the loan ceiling was capped at 500 percent of annual income.

“Our data shows that the loan ceiling limit is of great importance. So it’s important that if any roof comes in, it has to be high enough, ”Appelqvist says.

According to him, the difference in the debt ceilings used by the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Finland has significant effects.

“Based on our data, 13 per cent of the first housing loans granted to Helsinki last year would exceed the 500 per cent debt ceiling used by the Bank of Finland in its calculations, while 450 per cent of the Ministry of Finance’s share is 27 per cent,” says Appelqvist.

He emphasizes that the loan ceiling would hit growth centers in particular, where prices are high. According to Appelqvist, the loan ceiling would significantly hamper people’s ability to move into their own homes in city centers.

“At the same time, friction is created in the functioning of the labor market and labor mobility. This is perhaps a weak link in the Bank of Finland’s analysis. It bypasses the problem by stating that adequate construction is more important. That’s right, but it’s not realistic that home prices won’t rise in the city when the economy is booming, ”Appelqvist says.

A working group set up by the Ministry of Finance proposed a performance-based debt ceiling and a 25-year maximum mortgage payment period to curb household indebtedness as early as October 2019. According to the Ministry of Finance’s website, the government’s proposal is due to be submitted to Parliament next autumn.