Housing sale A global pandemic has struck, but house prices continue to rise in the metropolitan area – Map shows the situation in your area

Home buyers who want a detached house appreciate the proximity of traffic routes less than before, says the sales manager of the Apartment Center.

Housing prices have risen during the corona epidemic throughout the metropolitan area. According to data collected by the real estate company Kiinteistömaailma, the average price per square meter of apartments increased in all postcode areas of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area between February 2020 and February 2021.

