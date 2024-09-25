Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/25/2024 – 9:43

Brazilian household spending on housing went from a 0.18% increase in August to a 0.50% increase in September, a positive contribution of 0.08 percentage points to the Broad National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15) this month, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) reported this Wednesday, the 25th. The IPCA-15 rate was 0.13% in September.

Residential electricity prices went from a 0.42% decline in August to a 0.84% ​​increase in September. The movement was driven by the entry into force of the red tariff flag level 1, starting on September 1. In addition, there was a 2.75% reduction in the tariff in Belém starting on August 7 and an average adjustment of 0.06% in one of the concessionaires in Porto Alegre on August 19.

Electricity led the ranking of pressures on the IPCA-15 in September, with a contribution of 0.03 percentage points.

Still in Housing, the water and sewage rate increased by 0.38%. There were tariff adjustments in São Paulo, an average reduction of 0.61% as of July 23; 5.81% in Salvador as of August 1; and 8.05% in Fortaleza on August 5.

Piped gas prices increased by 0.19%, as a result of the 2.77% adjustment in Rio de Janeiro starting on August 1st and the change in the structure of consumption bands on bills in Curitiba also starting on August 1st.