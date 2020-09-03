Housing Right on the border of Helsinki and Espoo is a small island where a villa of ten people lives in the villa built – This is how it was organized when the coronavirus arrived in Finland

The island of Tarvon is small and rocky and is located right on the border of Helsinki and Espoo. In the middle of it stands a villa built in the 1920s.

There is nothing particularly startling in the vision per se, but life inside the house is not quite organized.

The villa is located in an exceptionally large community. A total of ten people live under the same roof.

One has to ask: what is life like here?

Good, reassure residents.

However, during this time, there can be no mention of one thing in the commune – or in the commune in particular. About the coronavirus.

When the virus hit Finland in the spring, the residents of Tarvo Island had to think more carefully about how home life is organized during an exceptional time.

Clear rules, compromises and taking everyone into account were needed to run a ten-person economy even before the pandemic began.

In corona, however, the importance of commonly agreed rules was further emphasized. Especially at first, the rules were very strict.

“For example, we agreed not to take guests into the house,” the 45-year-old Andrew Paterson says.

Community locked inside his house.

Andrew’s room has a private kitchen.­

Contacts outside the house were avoided, residents say. Already because one of the residents worked with a person at risk. It obliged all his roommates to be careful.

Life at the time of the corona became a common challenge, during which small deeds were used to try to make a difficult situation less difficult. A mini library was established. Sunday was chosen as the cooking day when everyone ate together. And so on.

Paterson says that in a difficult situation, at least afterwards, one can also see the positive.

“When everyone was home, there was an opportunity to do things for others differently than before. I am happy that we go through this time together. “

No all just easily still gone.

Each occupant of the house has their own room, but most of them share, for example, a shared kitchen and other common areas.

There is a terrace, a trampoline and a vegetable garden in the yard, but even in the early spring there was little joy in them either. Especially in the early days, when all the residents were at home at the same time, the feeling could at times feel cramped.

On the other hand, it was also homey.

Residents of the municipality of Tarvo Island have both their own rooms and common areas.­

Even before the corona pandemic, the community used to hold meetings about house and community about once a month. Maintaining a house of nearly 200 square feet must take into account a big bunch of practical issues.

During the corona period, meetings began to be held more frequently, about every two weeks. Several meetings were held. If there were no practical issues to deal with, there was talk of a coronavirus situation.

Tarvon the residents of the commune say they have applied for the house because they want to share their daily lives with other people. The same choice is being made by fewer and fewer people today, experts say.

The CEO of Vuokraturva, which specializes in renting apartments Timo Metsolan according to them, the carpentry rooms have not been suitable for students for the former model for years.

The effect of the coronavirus seems to have further reduced the popularity of cohabitation, Metsola says. However, as this is a sudden shock, it is difficult to assess the long-term impact.

Metsola estimates that the real turning point in the decline in the popularity of bundled housing was in 2017.

“When students switched to general housing support in 2017, there was a stepwise drop in the popularity of bundled housing,” he says.

Prior to this, the popularity of cohabitation had steadily declined.

“The roommate pattern was quite different in the 1990s when there was no social media or cell phones. Shared-cost housing was emphasized, but also amongst the social element. “

Recycling point and food shelf.­

Saman has also noticed Hoas ’client manager Riitta Pulkka. The majority of Hoas’ apartments are cell homes, the demand for which has been declining for years.

“In the last couple of years, September – October, we were left with some cell rooms completely unfilled, even though in the past all of our homes have been completely swollen,” he says.

Pulkka estimates that the reason for the waning trend is that Finnish students may no longer want to share their apartment with a guest. According to Pulk, the younger generations appreciate their own home, which can be put to their liking.

One however, the matter has not changed.

Although cell housing is no longer as popular as before, sociality is still needed, Pulkka says.

Therefore, many of the houses renovated by Hoas will be converted into common areas in addition to the studios. Pulkka cites as an example an office building from which mini-units of about 17 square meters are designed for students.

“The home also expands beyond your own home when the common areas are good and functional.”

Veera Jokinen relaxes in her own room. He believes the community also brings a sense of security during a corona pandemic that you might not experience living alone.­

A 27-year-old living in the municipality of Tarvon Veera Jokinen considers that the absolute strength of cohabitation is precisely related to spontaneous sociality.

“I don’t like the idea that all sociality should be individually agreed and organized by myself. Here we share everyday life, and it feels at home precisely because of other people. ”

Jokinen describes the community as a community. Its safety can also be relied on this autumn if the coronavirus situation in Finland deteriorates radically again.

“It’s comforting to have a company. It would feel harsh to live alone and still have to limit all contacts. ”