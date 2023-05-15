Housing | Rents are rising rapidly in apartments in the city of Helsinki

Heka plans to raise rents by more than ten percent next year.

Helsinki apartment rents in the city will probably increase by more than ten percent next year. According to Heka’s press release, the reason is the rise in loan interest and other costs.

Heka describes the increases as “significantly higher than usual”. In general, rent increases have averaged 1.5 percent.

The company states in the press release that it has a lot of loans, which is why the rise in interest rates has a heavy impact on the economy. Heka’s operation is financed by rents, and with them it must cover construction, repair, administration and maintenance.

Heka has already had to postpone the repairs planned for this year to a more distant future. Some repairs planned for next year are also postponed.

Residents will hear the size of the rent increases in October. The increases will come into force at the turn of the year.