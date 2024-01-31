Real estate expert Avers predicted an increase in rental prices

According to the forecast of real estate expert, head of the Trend House real estate agency Ksenia Avers, in 2024 the cost of rental housing in Russia will continue to grow. She predicted the future of prices in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

Avers, with reference to the study, noted that according to the results of the fourth quarter of 2023, apartment rental prices in Russia increased by an average of 15 percent. In her opinion, the increase in value has nothing to do with the real estate market as a whole.

“An increase in prices by 15 percent is even less than the current inflation in Russia, and the refinancing rate is higher than an increase in rental prices. Apparently, at the end of the year prices were adjusted in this way (…). Rent is simply catching up with the general indicators,” the expert shared.

She also noted that the number of professional players in the rental market has now increased – people who specifically invest in real estate in order to rent it out and make money on it. “People bought apartments at high prices, even taking into account preferential mortgages to rent them out. Therefore, they raise the rental price in order to “recoup” investments,” Avers added.

I don’t expect that there will be a reduction in prices or a reverse correction in rent. Most likely, rent will continue to rise along with all prices. Ksenia Aversreal estate expert

Earlier it became known that the cost of renting apartments in Moscow in 2023 increased by 40 percent, and in St. Petersburg by a quarter.