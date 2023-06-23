Friday, June 23, 2023
Housing | Rental apartments are being completed in the historical valuable property on Bulevard

June 23, 2023
Housing | Rental apartments are being completed in the historical valuable property on Bulevard

There will be almost 80 apartments in the former chemistry departments of the Technical University.

Historical ones valuable buildings on Helsinki Boulevard will get a new lease of life when new rental apartments will be completed in the former buildings of the University of Technology’s chemistry department in November.

Almost 80 apartments under construction are owned by real estate investment company Kojamo. According to the release, almost a thousand interested residents have already registered.

The Department of Chemistry is located at the southern end of the Boulevard near Hietalahti market. Most of the apartments are studios, two-bedrooms and three-bedrooms. In addition, the site will have two five-room attic apartments with their own terrace.

Red brick the so-called Old Chemistry building was designed by an architect Onni Tarjanne in 1899. He is known, among other things, as the designer of the National Theatre.

The new chemistry was completed after the wars in 1949 architect by Johan Sigfrid Sirén based on the drawings and represents the modernist style.

Most recently, the buildings were used by the University of Applied Sciences Metropolia.

