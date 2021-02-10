Housing Rent increases of up to hundreds of euros threaten numerous tenants in Helsinki – Residents accuse landlord of withholding information

Helsinki the city plans to significantly increase rents in its previously subsidized apartments. In practice, this means that in 1,500 city-owned rental apartments, rents will rise by as much as tens of percent in a few years.

Residents have barely had time to prepare for the situation, as significant rent increases have been announced in early February and the new rental terms should be approved by 15 February. So time has been given for two weeks.

If the terms are not accepted, the lease will expire at the end of this year.

For example A 39-year-old living in Helsinki’s Veräjälaakso Riston rents will rise by more than 37 percent by 2025. Risto’s last name is not disclosed at his request due to the sensitivity of the matter.

“The rent increases have been announced really vaguely, and I think this is a breach of the original lease,” he says.

The rent for Riston’s 49-square-meter two-bedroom apartment is now 598 euros. According to the new agreement, the rent is 823 euros in 2025.

The rent increase will take place gradually so that from the beginning of 2022 to 2025 the increase will be about 10 percent per year.

“I work in the cultural field, which doesn’t go very well during the Korona period anyway. Gross income is 33,000 euros per year. In January, after taxes, EUR 1,500 remained in hand and 400 after all payments. ”

The situation At the beginning of 2020, the background was the merging of the City-owned Helsinki Interest Subsidiary Apartments into Kiinteistö oy Auroranlinna, which is also owned by the city.

Auroranlinna is a non-profit and non-profit, fully city-owned rental company. According to customer data, it has significantly increased its turnover in recent years. The return on investment in 2019 was 3.1 percent, higher than the industry median.

According to the city’s goals, the goal of the merger is to harmonize the administration and customer service of rental housing. The main principle is that the city’s Ara apartments are the responsibility of the City of Helsinki’s apartments (Heka) and the other apartments are the responsibility of Auroranlinna.

In a few years, the rent per square meter of Risto’s apartment will rise from 12 euros to close to 17 euros.­

The rental houses for Helsinki Interest Subsidized Apartments were built in the 1990s with state-guaranteed interest subsidy loans, the special terms of which, however, expired in the second year. The apartments have become rental apartments free of income and property restrictions. They focus on Eastern Helsinki, but there are also apartments in Hermann and Ruoholahti, for example.

Helsinki Interest Subsidies has previously operated in many ways in the same way as Heka, and residents have also had the right to exchange for Heka’s apartments.

The average rent per square meter in Heka this year is 12 euros. It’s the same as Riston’s apartment now. In a few years, however, the rent for Risto’s apartment will rise to close to 17 euros per square meter.

“Residents were informed about the merger with Auroranlinna in 2019. At that time, the release mainly felt that after merging with Auroranlinna, it was no longer possible to exchange apartments with Heka as before.”

Same says many other residents who have contacted Helsingin Sanomat: rent increases have not been clearly stated.

HS has also seen releases sent by the city in the fall of 2019. They state that for the residents of the properties merging with Auroranlinna, the change will be minor, the change of ownership will not mean a major change for the residents and the current tenancies will be transferred to Auroranlinna as such.

“The biggest visible difference is that the e-mail domain of the property owner’s website and housing service will become auroranlinna.fi and that the error report number will change to Auroranlinna’s 24/7 number 010 286 6245,” the press release states.

Possible rent increases are referred to only indirectly by saying that the level of the company’s rents and the amount of the adjustment debt will be determined after the merger and that rent increases that deviate from the normal annual increase will be decided on the basis of separate studies.

Auroran Castle managing director Tatu Rasia says he understands the tenants ’perspective. According to him, there are still valid justifications for rent increases.

“When the merger was launched, there was no information on the amount of the repair debt. Properties that are subject to rent increases are more than 20 years old and have not undergone major repairs. The current rents are not enough to make repairs. ”

Facades, elevators, bathrooms, kitchen cabinets and floor coverings need repair.

“For some homes, the rent is currently more than 50 percent lower than the average rent in the area. In these, rent increases are 10 percent for several years. On the other hand, in about a hundred apartments, there is no need to make rent increases at all. ”

According to Rasia, Auroranlinna’s rents will be 27.5 percent lower than the general rent level even after the merger.

“We think we’re in traffic on time. We will re-contact residents who do not accept the rental terms by February 15th. No one’s apartment is leaving below. ”

Left Alliance on Monday issued a statement on rent increases. The party believes that overtime should be included in the increase plan.

In addition, any rent increases should, according to the Left Alliance, be spread over a longer period of time, and repairs to houses and their effects on rents should be reviewed with residents.

“It is by no means reasonable for residents to just send a bulletin about large rent increases and give them a very short time to respond to them,” says Helsinki City Council’s second vice-chairman. Paavo Arhinmäki in the Bulletin of the Left Alliance.