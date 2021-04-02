Tourists announced a sharp rise in the cost of renting housing in the private sector of the Crimea for the summer period: the increase in prices compared to last year reaches 100 percent. This was reported by “Moskovsky Komsomolets” on Friday, April 2.

Homeowners on the peninsula attribute such price changes to high inflation. At the same time, a sharp jump in the cost of houses is also observed on the eastern coast of Crimea, which is considered less expensive than the southern one. “We tried to find another house in the same area, but prices are simply exorbitant everywhere. Most likely, this year it will be necessary to give up a trip to the sea altogether “, – the words of Olga Semakova, a resident of the Moscow region, are quoted in the material.

Another interlocutor of the publication, a Muscovite Yulia, said that the increase in the cost of rental housing by 25 percent was explained by the owners of a private house by problems with water on the peninsula. “In addition to the price increase, the owners have reduced the discount for regular guests from 10 to 5 percent, as a result, the overall price increase was almost a third of last year’s value,” she said.

Experts associate the jump in prices with the expected large influx of tourists who, due to closed borders, will come to the peninsula. Travel agent Elena Gvozdovskaya considered that such a policy would reduce the popularity of the Russian resort in the future, when overseas holidays would be available again.

“But, unfortunately, since the days of Ukraine, a number of private traders in Crimea want to earn as much as possible when a convenient moment falls, without additional investments in creating comfortable living conditions for vacationers, without thinking how this will turn out later,” the expert explained.

Earlier it was reported that after the closure of borders with other countries due to the coronavirus pandemic, Russians rushed to buy housing in Crimea, with many financing transactions with mortgage funds. As noted by local realtor Tatiana Onufrienko, on average, a one-room apartment on the Crimean coast costs 4-5 million rubles.