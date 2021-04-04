Daily rental housing for the May holidays in Russia has risen by 20 percent compared to the same period in 2019. This was reported in the service of short-term rental housing “Sutochno.ru”. TASS…

Thus, in Kaliningrad the cost of reservations increased by 14 percent on average and now amounts to 2,120 rubles per day, in Sochi the price has increased by 16 percent, to 3,030 rubles, in Yalta – by 24 percent, to 3,050 rubles, and in Sevastopol – by 19 percent (2830 rubles).

At the same time, according to the service, in many cities with a population of over one million, the average cost has decreased, albeit slightly. In Moscow, tourists book accommodation for an average of 3,470 rubles per day (less by 1 percent compared to 2019), in St. Petersburg – for 3,150 rubles (less by 7 percent).

The top 10 Russian cities in terms of the number of bookings for the May holidays in 2021 included St. Petersburg, Sevastopol, Yalta, Kazan, Kislovodsk, Kaliningrad, Sochi, Moscow, Volgograd, Alushta. This list has practically not changed in two years, but the service notes an increase in demand for housing in Crimea – it has become more popular by about 30 percent.

Earlier, tourists announced a sharp rise in the cost of renting housing in the private sector of Crimea for the summer period: the increase in prices compared to last year reaches 100 percent.