In the first quarter of 2021, rent of one-room apartments in Russia has risen in price by 4 percent, two-room apartments have fallen in price by a percentage, three-ruble bills have become 6 percent more affordable, follows from the materials of the World of Apartments portal provided to Lente.ru.

Analysts have studied the rental rates of housing in 70 cities of the country with a population of more than 300 thousand people. Average rates in them were: 14 thousand rubles per month for one-room apartments, 18 thousand for two-room apartments, 22.6 thousand rubles for “three rubles”.

In Moscow, rent of apartments with one and two rooms, although insignificantly, has risen in price – by 2 and 1.4 percent, respectively, and “three rubles” have fallen in price by more than 5 percent. “The consequences of the restrictions associated with the pandemic continue to affect the rental market this year,” analysts say. – A huge number of people continue to work remotely, which allows them to find more economical options for living in rented housing or completely abandon it, returning to live in their native places. This leads to a decrease in demand, especially for relatively expensive apartments. “

Experts believe that rates will continue to fall until the middle of the year, until they limit or (depending on the region) cancel the preferential mortgage. “Then people will stop buying real estate so actively, thereby reducing the demand in the rental market,” they conclude.

Earlier, Kaliningrad was predicted to have a boom in demand for rented housing. The cost of daily rent of apartments in the city will increase by 10-50 percent during the upcoming May holidays, experts say.

