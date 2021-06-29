Housing Realtors: The slowdown in banks and authorities is holding back housing sales

According to Finnish Real Estate Agents, the tenant market is now. In the autumn, prices will start to rise again as demand recovers.

Housing trade Strong demand will continue and supply will also improve during the summer and autumn, estimates Finnish Real Estate Agents (SKVL) in its housing market forecast.

According to real estate agents, the reluctance to sell seen in the housing trade during the Korona period has folded and supply has increased. However, demand is now very brisk and newer apartments in good condition in particular are being sold quickly.

“We believe that the summer heat has calmed down the busiest trading in the early summer a bit. When the weather returns to normal, the store will jump to peak levels again, ”SKVL’s CEO Jussi Mannerberg says in a press release.

According to brokers, the slowdown in housing sales is now due to delays by the Digital and Population Agency (DVV) and banks.

“Once the banks and the Digital and Population Agency had enough resources, the market would rotate much more vigorously,” says Mannerberg.

According to a survey of real estate agents, agency delays average more than 1.5 months and in some cases more than three months. Delays are particularly acute in the estates, which have to obtain official certificates, genealogies and confirmations of lobbying decisions.

“The victim here is ordinary citizens who cannot proceed with home sales until, for example, the potato books have been completed,” Mannerberg says.

Distance learning due to weakened demand for rental housing will return to normal by the end of this year, SKVL estimates. Almost half of SKVL’s members forecast an increase in demand for rental housing from the summer onwards.

“For those looking for good rental housing, summer offers opportunities to find housing before demand peaks and rents start to rise again,” Mannerberg says.

The Finnish Real Estate Association (SKVL) consists of more than 400 member companies and almost 1,600 brokers. About 75 percent of the member companies responded to the market survey.