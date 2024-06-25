The Government of Mexico City has launched an ambitious social housing program for youthoffering affordable rents between 2,500 and 5,000 pesos per month.

This project seeks to provide a housing solution for those facing the difficulties of the real estate market. The new homes will be built on a property located in the Doctores neighborhood, Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office.

Housing program for youth in CDMX: Everything you need to know

What are the requirements for the youth housing program in CDMX?

On June 18, in a conference headed by the head of Government, Martí Batres, the Secretary of Urban Development and Housing, Inti Muñoz Santini, detailed the necessary requirements to access one of the 150 available departments. The requirements are the following:

1. Develop work activities in Mexico City

2. Have income no greater than two minimum wages, equivalent to between 7 thousand and 14 thousand pesos per month

3. Not owning a home in Mexico City

4. Be between 19 and 29 years of age

5. Be residents of Mexico City

The investment for this project amounts to 147 million pesos, financed with income from the payment of rights to Metropolitan Services (Servimet).

The departments will have a scheme of rotating occupancy, allowing tenants to stay for up to five years, with a possible extension of two more years.

Although there is a lot of work to be done to address the problem of housing for young people in the Mexican capital, the elected head of Government, Clara Brugada, promised to reinforce the right to decent housing.

Through his social networks, Brugada indicated that his administration will implement specific programs that include affordable rental options and the possibility of purchasing for young peoplein addition to public housing on loan or affordable rent for older adults in vulnerable situations, especially older women without family support.