Expert Repchenko: Primary housing market in Russia is expecting cooling and price reduction

The primary housing market in Russia is expecting a cooling and a decline in prices. This future was predicted by the head of the analytical center “Real Estate Market Indicators IRN.RU” Oleg Repchenko, as reported “News”.

The decrease in the cost of primary housing will follow demand, which has sharply decreased against the backdrop of the cancellation of mass preferential mortgages, the approaching exhaustion of family mortgage limits, and the increase in the key rate. However, housing will not become cheaper immediately. Developers increased sales during the rush in 2023, so they can hold out with low demand.

However, as current projects are completed, developers will have to attract new clients. To do this, they will look for new ways to stimulate sales. Repchenko suggests that developers may begin offering higher discounts for the New Year.

“The downward trend in prices will become more noticeable next year as current projects are completed and new ones enter the market, as well as under the influence of the Mortgage Standard developed by the Central Bank, which should prohibit mortgage schemes – with their help, developers are now stimulating demand,” the expert explained.

Earlier, real estate market experts stated that after the cancellation of preferential mortgages, there will not be a sharp drop in housing prices.