Housing Price differences in the rental housing market have ruptured in Helsinki – Graphics show a rapid change

The average rents per square meter of non-subsidized housing have also risen considerably more in five years than the rents for housing in the City of Helsinki (Heka).

In Helsinki It is increasingly important whether you live in a so-called hard-rent apartment or have rented a home from the apartments of the City of Helsinki (Heka).

Last year, the difference in the average rent per square meter of non-subsidized and Heka housing was already over 80 percent. While the average rent per square meter for a person living in Heka’s apartment was EUR 11.83, the average rent per square meter for non-subsidized apartments was EUR 21.32. In five years, the difference has narrowed significantly, as still in 2015, those who received a Heka apartment paid about 60 percent less than those living in non-subsidized rental apartments.

Rents for Heka dwellings have also risen much more moderately in five years than rents for non-subsidized rental dwellings, by 7.4 per cent. Over the same period, rents for non-subsidized rental housing have risen by more than 20 per cent.

Helsinki Housing costs were discussed at the Helsinki City Council on Wednesday, where the implementation of the goals of the new housing and land use, ie the AM program, was discussed.

According to a recent report, not all targets have been met: unregulated, ie hard money, housing has been completed above the targets and regulated below the agreed amount. In other words, a lot of hard-money owner-occupied and rented housing has been built and too few, for example, rental housing in Heka.

About 16 per cent more unregulated owner-occupied and rented dwellings were built than outlined in the AM program, and 7 per cent less regulated ara rented dwellings were completed than agreed by the council. Heka’s rental apartments are included in the Ara rental apartments.

The number of so-called intermediate-level dwellings, ie slow-moving and right-of-occupancy dwellings, has also been built less than targeted.

The situation is also not recovering immediately, as the situation is partly the same for new housing started in 2020: more unregulated housing has been started than agreed in the AM program, and fewer unregulated ara rental housing has been started than agreed.

Specially left-wing city councilor and 2nd vice-chairman of the council Paavo Arhinmäki as well as delegates Mia Haglund (left) and Eveliina Heinäluoma (Sd) on Wednesday highlighted in the council that the city should stick to jointly agreed amounts of unregulated and regulated housing construction to ensure affordable housing.

“There are currently 23,000 people in the Heka housing queue, with only 3,500 homes being vacated each year,” Haglund said.

According to the Left Alliance and many other commissioners, the abundant construction of housing alone does not guarantee that the cost of housing will not continue to rise. Last year, 7,280 dwellings were built, almost as many as in 1962 at the time of the great move, but especially dwellings prices still continued to rise. Also rentals rose, but more moderately.

It was pointed out from the Coalition Party ranks that the price of housing would hardly have fallen even if large quantities of housing had not been built. Accredited Otto Meri (Kok) questioned the importance of all regulated housing production.

“It is not advisable to transfer common property at a lower price, ie below the market price. There is also a danger that the apartments will not be right for those who need them, ”Meri said.

“I wonder if there are no more people in the Heka housing queue, when the rent per month is hundreds of euros compared to privately financed production. Just because there are 23,000 people in a queue doesn’t mean they all need an affordable rental home in the city. Supply creates demand. ”

Tuomas Rantanen (Green) criticized Meri’s knowledge of Heka’s population selection criteria.

“The criteria are so strict that no one can go to Heka for housing.”

Arhinmäki, for his part, replied to Meri that Heka’s apartments operated on the cost principle.

“The reason why non-subsidized housing is so much more expensive is that they pull in between. It makes a profit. Helsinki needs more cost-effective housing production. ”