Housing Politicians counsel: The Metropolis of Helsinki’s rental house may not be transferred to a member of the family

Prohibiting the switch of a lease would require an modification to the legislation. The town sees no have to see a change within the legislation.

Helsinki the town has clarified the circumstances for prohibiting the switch of tenancy rights within the metropolis’s rental housing.

The survey has been carried out along with Heka, the Metropolis of Helsinki Residences Ltd, this yr as a result of it has been approved Otto Meri (Kok) requested this in his initiative.

Residential house underneath the Rental Act, a tenant might, with out the owner’s permission, switch the rental proper to his or her partner, member of the family or mother or father of both partner, until the owner has cheap grounds to object to the switch of the rental proper.

“The best to switch the tenancy inside the household and household permits the city-subsidized rental flats to stay underneath the identical management for lengthy durations of time. This by no means ensures that the town’s help can be focused at those that actually need it. This will develop into an issue particularly in essentially the most precious and desired residential areas, ”Meri wrote in her initiative.

Heka’s flats should not have a queuing system, however they’re distributed on the premise of wants evaluation. Residences are distributed to the individuals whose wants they greatest meet.

Heka has flats everywhere in the metropolis, together with within the upscale areas of the town heart. Restrictions on the fitting to lease have been disputed at common intervals. HS requested a yr then from the chairmen of the most important council teams on whether or not revenue limits ought to be prolonged to outdated leases as nicely. Solely the Coalition on the time had help for the proposal.

The switch of the rental proper to a member of the family is a proper based mostly on the tenant’s legislation. It could actually solely be challenged in court docket for justified causes.

Such a state of affairs may, for instance, be such that the transferee has important rental money owed or housing disturbances and the owner has purpose to suspect that, instantly after the switch, there can be grounds for terminating the lease.

Helsinki the town group owns a complete of about 63,000 flats, of which 50,000 are in Heka.

Transfers of tenancy rights are made in about 250 years, when there are a complete of fifty,000 dwellings. Based on Heka, a lot of the transfers are constructed from the mother or father who was the principle tenant to the kid dwelling within the dwelling.

Maritime initiative is on the agenda of Wednesday’s assembly of Helsinki Metropolis Council.

Proposal for a decision Based on the Metropolis of Helsinki, it’s not applicable to advertise a ban on the switch of tenancy rights.

“When it’s not potential to ban the switch of a tenancy to a member of the family in leases and the place opposition to the project in court docket doesn’t result in the potential of stopping tenancies comparable to these supplied for within the initiative, the one means can be to amend the laws on this respect.”

Based on the town, the variety of transfers in Heka’s housing inventory is “fairly small” in relation to all the housing inventory. Thus, the matter doesn’t have such a wide-ranging significance in housing coverage {that a} proposal to amend the legislation on the rental of a residential house might be justified.