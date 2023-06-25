Housing | Perhaps the smallest studio apartment in Finland is home to a resident who is satisfied with everything and has no plans to move anywhere – Unless he gets married someday

Hatim Dick Lekbir’s seven square meter apartment has everything he needs. However, he mostly spends his free time outside the home.

Hatim Dick Lekbir lives in one of the smallest apartments in Finland. For Dick Lekbir from Barcelona, ​​seven square meters is quite enough. Now he tells what life is like in a mini-apartment.

did you know that your home is one of the smallest in Finland?

“Wow, I hadn’t even heard of that!”

That’s the answer Hatim Dick Lekbir while receiving a guest in the narrow corridor of his home in Alppila, Helsinki.

Dick Lekbir lives on rent in an apartment with an area of ​​seven square meters.