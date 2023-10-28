Saturday, October 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Housing | “People don’t know how to live anymore”, says an experienced property manager – For reasons like these, residents call the maintenance company

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
Housing | “People don’t know how to live anymore”, says an experienced property manager – For reasons like these, residents call the maintenance company

Cleaning the floor drain is a chore that can even upset the residents. There are other important chores at home, for which skills are not always enough. Picture: Kimmo Taskinen / HS

A clump of hair in the floor drain, cotton swabs and cooked rice in the sink. You don’t dare touch the radiator thermostat, even if it’s cold in the apartment. Housing experts and an experienced property manager tell us what we don’t know how to do or don’t want to do in our homes – and whether new helplessness has increased.

Should a slimy hair follicle really crawling out of the floor drain itself?

The question – and perhaps the mild nausea behind it – is genuine for many.

Cleaning floor drains may be the most common thing that is left undone in homes, say housing experts interviewed by HS.

#Housing #People #dont #live #anymore #experienced #property #manager #reasons #residents #call #maintenance #company

See also  The most important | Seven years in prison for Vastaamo suspect, conflicting claims about Gaza hospital attack
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Synod of bishops ends without news on women’s ordination and priests’ celibacy

Synod of bishops ends without news on women's ordination and priests' celibacy

Recommended

No Result
View All Result