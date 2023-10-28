Housing | “People don’t know how to live anymore”, says an experienced property manager – For reasons like these, residents call the maintenance company

Cleaning the floor drain is a chore that can even upset the residents. There are other important chores at home, for which skills are not always enough.

A clump of hair in the floor drain, cotton swabs and cooked rice in the sink. You don’t dare touch the radiator thermostat, even if it’s cold in the apartment. Housing experts and an experienced property manager tell us what we don’t know how to do or don’t want to do in our homes – and whether new helplessness has increased.

Should a slimy hair follicle really crawling out of the floor drain itself?

The question – and perhaps the mild nausea behind it – is genuine for many.

Cleaning floor drains may be the most common thing that is left undone in homes, say housing experts interviewed by HS.