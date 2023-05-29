Housing | Osmo Soininvaara’s proposal from the Green Party: Let’s make Hernesaari completely car-free

Osmo Soininvaara suggests that a completely car-free district be built in Hernesaari.

29.5. 21:27

The greens Helsinki city councilor Osmo Soininvaara suggested on Saturday in his blog Hernesaaren conversion to car-free.

Carlessness is Soininvaara’s proposed solution to Helsinki’s problems with the construction of Hernesaari and traffic arrangements.

In 2020, the Helsinki City Council approved the construction of Hernesaari, but the decision was rejected by both the Helsinki Administrative Court and the Supreme Administrative Court, because the decision did not include a solution for traffic in the area.

According to the court, the plan would have increased the number of cars in the area and nearby roads and congested traffic outside the plan area as well.

Hernesaari is a promontory jutting out into the sea from Eira, with a width of less than 400 meters. It connects to the Eira and Punavuori districts only through a few intersections.

Soinivaara suggests in his blog post that the remaining parking spaces be removed from Hernesaari’s formula. According to him, then the zoning would not require expensive traffic arrangements.

According to Soininvaara’s view, Hernesaari would in any case become an area with few cars, because it is part of the test area for market-based parking.

In 2019, the coalition made a proposal to connect Hernesaari’s traffic to the long-planned central tunnel.

According to Soininvaara, the construction of the tunnel would be very expensive compared to how many cars there would be in Hernesaari according to his estimate.

Project manager Tuomo Sipilä from the field of urban environment, it is not possible to say how realistic Hernesaari’s car-free situation would be.

“This is a value choice and a political choice. It depends on what the city wants to outline in the council. The writing is very black and white in the sense that the alternatives are either a tunnel or car-free.”

Sipilä cannot say how close Soininvaara’s estimates of the tunnel’s costs are. However, he agrees that Hernesaari would probably become an area with few cars anyway due to market-based parking.

“Hernesaari is a unique and traffic-challenging place where it is easiest to travel by tram. In any case, there would probably only be a reasonable number of cars.”