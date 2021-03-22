Housing OP: Sales of detached houses increased by almost 20 per cent in the first half of the year, there is already a shortage of family homes on the market

According to OP, the cottage boom may continue even harder than last year.

Home sale has been bustling in the early part of the year and more spacious items in particular are in the hands of buyers.

According to OP, sales of detached houses increased by 19.8 per cent in January – February compared with the corresponding period last year. During the same period, prices per square meter in OP-supplied triangles and apartments with more rooms rose by an average of 7.1 per cent. The market is also indicated by the fact that the average sales time decreased by 36 days.

According to OP, the sales volumes of family homes were declining at the beginning of the year due to the fact that there is already a shortage of properties for sale in the market.

“In the case of family apartments, more would be done right now, but those who already live in family apartments seem to be quite satisfied with their squares, and there is little willingness to sell,” Lasse Palovaara says in a press release.

There are now plenty of buyers of first homes on the move. In February, OP received 29 per cent more first-housing loan applications than in February last year.

Last year The Korona period accelerated the holiday home market, but OP also expects the cottage trade to increase further. In January – February, OP sold 46 per cent more holiday homes than a year ago.

“In light of the figures, it seems that the ingredients for a decent holiday home boom are there. We expect demand to reach last year’s level for the summer and better than last year for the whole year, ”OP’s Director of Personal Customer Finance and Housing Services Kaisu Christie says.