Housing | Only 10 square meters apartments are sold in Punavuori, Helsinki

The real estate agent hopes that all those interested in the Punavuori studio can fit inside the apartment.

Ten square meters is a comfortable size for a room: it can fit, for example, a bed with a bedside table.

On Kankurinkatu in Helsinki's Punavuori, however, an entire apartment has been able to fit into ten square meters.

In the apartment there is a kitchenette, a toilet and a low loft where an adult can fit – to lie down.

The space called the “kitchen” has a small refrigerator and a place for a microwave oven, for example. The toilets have a drying radiator, a mirror and the most comfortable thing: a shower.

In addition, some cupboards have been made to fit into the square.

There is also free living space: you can easily get at least a sofa and a table for the apartment. The apartment building was built in 1939.

The floor plan of the apartment reveals that the toilets are surprisingly large compared to the square footage.

Apartment the debt-free starting price is 100,000 euros, ten tons square. Since it is a bargain sale item, the selling price will probably rise even more.

“I would think that the price could very well rise to around 130,000”, says the Real Estate Agent selling the apartment Pekka Parkkila From the real estate world.

According to Parkkila, a small apartment has several advantages.

“The shower makes perfect sense, it has its own recess. You don't have to shower on the toilet bowl.”

Makes sense in addition to the shower, Parkkila counts the location and equipment as the strengths of the apartment.

“The apartment is really sweet in a certain way. Nice equipment, and the kitchen is perfect for cooking as well. It's right on the edge of Eira next to Sepänpuisto, a classy place.”

The entrance to the apartment is directly from the gate corridor – unique too.

The parking lot according to the apartment has attracted a good amount of interest. The premiere is on Tuesday.

“There have already been contacts in advance. There might even be a queue there. I would hope that everyone could fit inside.”

Parking lot thinks that the most potential buyer candidates are investors.

“It can also be that someone buys a second home for themselves, if they are, for example, doing a gig job in the construction industry in Helsinki but live elsewhere.”

“Hardly anyone is buying it as their only home.”

There is a separate space for the shower, which is not always obvious in mini-units.

Thus small apartments rarely come up for sale. However, the record-small Kankurinkatu studio is not: in 2020, a 7-square-meter apartment in Helsinki's Alppila was sold for exactly 100,000 euros, i.e. a fair price of 14,000 euros per square meter.