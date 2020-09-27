Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Housing On the northern edge of Helsinki is a house where everything is almost exactly as it was in 1969 – 50 years ago Kaarina and Reino Huhtiniemi had a dream that did not need to be regretted

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 27, 2020
in World
0

A couple of architects Reino and Kaarina Huhtiniemi designed a home for the rest of their lives fifty years ago. A visit to the house is like a time travel to the 1970s.

Oh you feed in the hallway, exclaimed Kaarina and Reino Huhtiniemi home to see become a friend. He referred to the kitchen, which is located on the right right when entering from the front door. The door opening can be closed with a sliding door, but the walls do not extend to the ceiling. A similar airspace is left on the left side of the vestibule.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

The battle for a Supreme to the taste of Trump begins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In