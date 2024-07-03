Housing | Notifications of moving are backlogged: processing can take more than a month

Residence|The government’s savings to the state administration affect the processing queues for moving notices, which are already long in the summer.

Notices of relocation there is currently a significant backlog in processing. In the worst case, the processing time may take up to five weeks, says a special expert of the Digital and Population Information Agency (DVV) Matti Mäkäräinen.

Normally, it takes a maximum of two weeks to process a move notification. The processing time is calculated from the indicated moving date.

According to Mäkäräinen, it currently takes an average of 16.3 days to process a move notice. Many notifications are therefore still completed within a reasonable time. In some places, however, the processing can take a long time.

Partly the queues that accumulate during the processing times are due to the usual seasonal variation. According to Mäkäräinen, summer is a popular migration time.

In addition, however, the congestion is also affected by the government’s savings. Because of them, DVV has had to reduce resources in processing migrations. For example, new employees are not automatically recruited to replace retiring employees.

“The state administration’s savings needs came in the spring in a faster schedule than expected, and they are also reflected in us,” says Mäkäräinen.

The delay in updating the address can make everyday life difficult in many ways. The information in the population information system may affect, for example, taxation, voting area and social and health services.

Yet it is not known where all the savings measures at DVV will be targeted exactly. However, Mäkäräinen does not believe that the processing queues for moving notices will at least shorten in the near future.

There are also a lot of changes at the turn of August and September, so the queues can remain long.

“Of course, the situation is unfortunate for customers. Registration of the move will have to wait until the high season,” says Mäkäräinen.

However, an extensive reform of the processing system for moving notices is underway, which will, for example, increase automation. Mäkäräinen believes it will shorten queues.

The reform will probably be implemented in stages after the turn of the year. In next summer’s migration rush, the situation in terms of processing times will hopefully be better already, Mäkäräinen says.