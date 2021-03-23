Housing Nordea: More and more Finns are ready to move away from work as telework increases

Half of the respondents to Nordea’s survey believe that the increase in telework would continue to affect their housing plans in the future.

More and more A Finn is ready to live further away from his or her workplace if teleworking increases in the future.

In a survey commissioned by Nordea, half of the respondents estimated that increasing teleworking would have an impact on their housing plans. As recently as a year ago, in a similar survey, 56 percent said telework had no effect on housing plans.

The willingness to move to another location also seems to have increased. A year ago, only 2 percent of respondents reported being able to move further away from their workplace and even to another location.

Now the share of those willing to move was already 6 percent.

“While the figure is still relatively modest, its growth rate suggests that we may be on the threshold of greater change. Knowledge workers may not have to live in growth centers in the future, and this may be a counterweight to long-standing urbanization, “says Nordea’s economist. Juho Kostiainen.

Nordean according to the home trade, there is currently a strong seller market. Trading has been brisk since last summer, and trading volumes have remained high since the beginning of the year.

At the same time, the number of dwellings for sale has decreased: in October – December, 11 per cent fewer dwellings were for sale in Finland as a whole than in the corresponding period of the previous year. For example, the number of homes for sale in Espoo, Riihimäki, Hämeenlinna, Kotka and Rovaniemi has fallen even more.

The rise in home sales prices was reflected in Nordea’s survey as strengthened confidence in the profitability of owner-occupied housing. Fifteen per cent of respondents believed that the value of a home would rise as a result of an interest rate pandemic, compared to 4 per cent a year earlier.

On the other hand, tenants, according to the bank, now have more affordability to choose from apartments, which may also be reflected in the price level of rents.

“The number of rental advertisements has risen in places by as much as 50 percent from a year ago. There is a choice when it is possible to negotiate the rent, ”says the CEO of Nordea Mortgage Bank Jussi Pajala.

Coronary pandemic at least it has not yet had a significant effect on how Finns feel that they can cope with their own housing costs. According to the survey, confidence in the ability to pay for housing is as good as before the pandemic.

“When asked in the spring of 2020, three-quarters of the respondents said they coped well with housing costs, and now, a year from now, we are in a situation where housing costs are coping mainly as well as before the pandemic,” says Pajala.

At the same time, certain groups find the situation difficult. Especially 18-34 year olds, rented, single and single parents find it difficult to cope with housing costs.

According to Nordea, this is due to layoffs and rising unemployment, especially in the service sectors, where many young people work.