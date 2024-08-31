Housing | Niina Saukkonen’s family of six shrunk by half in less than a year and the grief was overwhelming – then Ukko arrived

Niina Saukkonen left home at the age of 16 and thought she would never move back. Then she came back with three developmentally disabled people and now keeps a family home. For a special family, the past year has been full of sadness, but it also brought light.

Ucon20, the room is on the ground floor of a detached house built on a slope, right next to the front door. When Ukko opens the door, he is all smiles.

“He brought us light when he came”, appeared behind Uko Niina Saukkonen50, says with tears in his eyes and pulls the young man into his arms.