Housing | New statistics: Here are the most desirable residential areas in the Helsinki region

According to housing agency statistics, the drop in apartment prices can now be seen in the areas from which people search for apartments online.

Value ranges people who are considering or dreaming of buying an apartment in the capital region are now interested. This is evident from the recent listing of Oikotie, which publishes apartment advertisements.

According to Oikotie, the most attractive residential areas in Helsinki are Lauttasaari, Tapiola in Espoo and Tikkurila in Vantaa. In Helsinki, more apartments are sought in the city center than before, where apartments have traditionally been valuable.

Oikotie defines the most attractive residential areas based on the number of applications made in October-December. So the comparison does not tell where people actually buy apartments the most.

The online service has more than one million users every week.

Reason According to Oikotie, the reason behind the popularity of value areas is probably the general drop in housing prices: when you can get an apartment even in the value area cheaper than before, interest is directed there even more.

Although the housing trade has quieted down this year from the peak years seen during the coronavirus pandemic, apartments are searched for in the Oikotie online service in the same way as before.

The drop in prices has been most clearly seen in Helsinki's Ullanlinna, where square meter prices were more than 10 percent cheaper than last year in the first half of this year, according to Oikotie.

Ullanlinna has improved its position on the list of the most sought-after residential areas. For example, Punavuori and Kruununhaka have also reached the top ten.

On the other hand, Vuosaari and Laajasalo outside the inner city have lost their ranking.

Demand is also for affordable owner-occupied housing. This is evidenced, for example, by the fact that low-income apartments are still being applied for, even though Helsinki has decided to abolish the system.

Admittedly, there will still be time for plenty of new low-rise apartments to be completed on the city's rental plots in the coming years, before the replacement system is introduced.

In Espoo, the Länsimetro and the express train seem to have increased the attraction along the tracks and in their vicinity.

Leppävaara has strengthened its place in the list, as has Soukka, which is now among Espoo's most attractive areas for the first time.

A shortcut based on the listing, the same phenomenon can be seen in Westend as in South Helsinki: the drop in prices has brought an area that previously seemed unreachable closer to a larger group of apartment seekers.

Westend has become the second most attractive area in Espoo, right after the long-time favorite, Tapiola.

The popularity of Korso in Vantaa, which is called Finland's largest detached house area, has declined during the year, while Tikkurila, Myyrmäki, Kivistö, Ylästö and Martinlaakso have remained in the top five.