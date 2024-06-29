Housing | Musician Mikko Pykäri tells directly what it was like to build a detached house alone

A studio space has been built on the ground floor of Mikko Pykäri’s house. “The house is designed so that the Lower Floor functions as its own apartment if necessary. At least for now, I’m not ready to give it up.”

Mikko Pykäri built a detached house alone. The project was heavy and so expensive that Pykär had to resort to quick fixes. Pykäri wonders if he got the wrong idea about construction from TV construction programs.

Dark brown the house stands on a steep slope in Helsinki’s Vartioharju. The house was built by a musician and podcaster Mikko Pykäri – alone, without a partner.

Pykär has an idea that, at least in Helsinki, it is not very common for someone to end up doing that. And he wouldn’t have taken on the project either if he had known what lay ahead.