Housing | Minna Tuoma marveled at the housing association’s special goodbye culture – Then her lease was terminated

Last summer, the Kuopio-based housing company made headlines for a bye-bye. Now the contract of Minna Tuoma, who told about the slips, was terminated. According to the expert, the whole is special.

Kuopio the city’s rental housing company Niiralan kulma has terminated the lease from a resident who has commented in public about the peculiar slapping culture of the apartment building also known as Heippalappu.

Helsingin Sanomat reported on a rental house owned by the city of Kuopio in June of last year. Now terminated tenant Minna Tuoma at the time described the housing association’s heypa-patting culture: The notice board prohibited, among other things, throwing cigarette butts on the street, taping notes on the walls and complaining. In addition, the housing company gave detailed instructions on how to use the grill and the elevator, among other things.

Tuoma received a notice of termination at the end of May. Half a year has been given to pack the goods.

Tuoma says that he received one warning in the housing company earlier. It came in the summer of 2021 from a situation where Tuoma was smoking in the wrong place in front of the crab of his home.

“Since then, there has been nothing to complain about in my home,” says Tuoma.

There was a lappuso on the housing association’s notice board in June of last year. However, the property manager at Niirala’s corner quickly collected the excess from these slips.

HS has seen Tuoma’s notice of termination. According to it, Tuoma has repeatedly acted in violation of the lease agreement and living instructions.

According to the report, Tuoma has repeatedly smoked at least standing on the wheelchair ramp of the A-stair, sitting on the outside steps on the street side of the A-stair, or in front of the A-stair’s patio door, i.e. in areas where smoking is not allowed.

According to the report, Tuoma has also repeatedly walked his dog in the yard of the house and in front of the A-staircase.

In addition, according to the notice, Tuoma has repeatedly washed the horse’s hair in the washroom “even though the horse is not a pet”, and because of this the washroom and machines have had to be washed.

“ “The Animal Protection Act also says that the dog must be walked outside.”

Toama does say that he smoked on the street, in the same place where other people waiting for the bus smoke.

According to Tuoma, the reason for walking the dog is quite special.

“The Animal Welfare Act also says that the dog must be walked outside. I have no other exit routes than the stairs of door A or the door facing the courtyard.”

He refuses to wash the horse’s hobby equipment in the common laundry room.

Tuoma has lived in the housing association for about 2.5 years. He says he washes hobby supplies three times during his stay with the building company’s machine. In addition, he has taken his breeches to dry in the common room. According to Tuoma, it is not prohibited in the housing association’s rules.

“If there was laundry in the machines or in the drying room after me, you could have pointed it out or asked me to wash it or pay the bill. I have washed machines after others, when people wash their carpets in machines against the rules.”

“ “If this is allowed to work, the tenant will be pretty much left with nothing.”

Tuoma plans to challenge the dismissal, i.e. take the matter to court.

“I want to emphasize that I have tried to settle the matter with Niirala’s corner, but they are not answering my calls or emails. They don’t even agree to present cleaning costs or an invoice, which of course I would pay if I have caused such harm with my actions.”

Niiralan kulma does not comment on individual cases due to the legal protection of its residents, says the CEO Kari Keränen. He commented in general that in Niirala’s corner the threshold for dismissal is high.

After hearing the grounds for dismissal in the case, Keränen states that there is nothing special in the case.

“The dismissal is in line with our general policy. If our living guidelines are violated, we have to take measures,” says Keränen.

In the living instructions, among other things, smoking is prohibited in the courtyard area.

In Niirala’s corner, there were 7 evictions and 39 evictions last year. The company has approximately 7,000 apartments and almost 12,000 residents.

“ “There is clearly an attempt to make the tenant a multi-problem.”

Tenants executive director of the union Anne Viita recommends that Tuoma litigate the matter.

“Such greetings to the tenant that he has three months to challenge the grounds for termination. With this information, I would argue myself.”

Viida thinks the whole is special. First of all, dismissal is usually done on one specific basis.

“There is clearly an attempt to make the tenant a multi-problem and thus get them to leave,” says Viita.

Smoking in the yard area and repeatedly keeping the dog free or walking outside in the yard area are grounds for dismissal.

“The bus stop is a public area, and smoking cannot be prohibited there. But it’s a different matter if the tenant has lit a cigarette, for example, at the door while walking to the bus stop. Then we can be on the side of the yard”, reflects Viita.

Usually, the actions of pets that result from dismissal are blatant.

“For example, a loose dog has seen a child or pooped in the litter box.”

Viita has never come across dog jogging as a reason for dismissal before.

According to Viida, washing heavy warps is comparable to washing carpets, if the warp might break the washing machine.

However, according to him, it cannot be said that a horse is not a pet like a cat or a dog, and therefore different rules would apply to it. According to Viida, horsehair clothes can also be washed in shared washing machines.

According to Viida, laundry room disagreements are usually resolved by talking. If the resident has left behind a mess, in terms of preserving the neighbor’s house, asking them to clean up is a good solution.

Since the details of the events are known only to those concerned, Viita does not want to speculate in more detail on which way the justice will lean in the case. It is also essential what kind of statements and evidence are presented in court.