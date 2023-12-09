Sunday, December 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Housing | Mikko Kaukonen separates Tallinn’s television tower from his home in good weather – Three renters tell you what you can get when you don’t own an apartment

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 9, 2023
in World Europe
0
Housing | Mikko Kaukonen separates Tallinn’s television tower from his home in good weather – Three renters tell you what you can get when you don’t own an apartment

Living on rent has become more common and there are clear reasons for that. One is that, as a tenant, you can get a nice home in an area where you could never afford to buy an owner-occupied apartment. In this story, three people tell why they don’t buy an apartment even if they could.

Oona Laine HS

Picture: Kalle Koponen / HS

Mikko Kaukonen haven’t thought about buying a home in decades, if ever.

Sixty-year-old Kaukonen has lived almost his entire adult life in southern Helsinki, if you don’t count some years abroad. Southern Helsinki is a value area where Kaukonen’s salary income would not buy an apartment. He has worked as an entrepreneur and currently as a property manager.

#Housing #Mikko #Kaukonen #separates #Tallinns #television #tower #home #good #weather #renters #dont #apartment

See also  Lohja | A passenger car and a freight train collided at a level crossing, four were injured
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
What happened to Rigo Urán? He did not appear in preseason with EF

What happened to Rigo Urán? He did not appear in preseason with EF

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result