Rising interest rates, high construction costs and a lack of subsidies: the bosses of Nassauische Heimstätte and ABG Frankfurt as well as architect Thomas Meurer on ways out of the misery.

Rare picture: New apartments like the one here in Frankfurt’s Schönhofviertel will hardly be built in the next few years. Image: Frank Röth

If you start a new housing project today, what rents are you calculating with?

Hain: When we calculate new projects, we quickly realize that new construction is currently very difficult, if not impossible. Two years ago we still had interest rates of 0.5 percent, now we are around four percent. The rents resulting from the construction costs have already been difficult to enforce. If the general conditions continue to deteriorate, we would have to raise the rents extremely in order to achieve a return that justifies tackling an investment.