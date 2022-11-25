Housing market | This is how the Alho housing market looks: On Black Friday, a new apartment is on sale with a discount of almost 70,000 euros

Rakennusliike Lapti markets big discounts for buyers of new apartments. Often, construction companies avoid direct discounts and prefer to rely on other benefits.

Construction company Lapti is marketing new apartments this week with huge discounts. In the home buyers’ Black Week campaign, apartments are on sale with discounts, which mainly vary from 7,000 euros to 26,000 euros.

A ready-made home of 122 square meters is for sale in one of Oulu’s locations with a discount of no less than 68,396 euros. The debt-free price of the apartment on the top 12th floor is 529,604 euros after the discount.

CEO of Rakennusliike Lapti Timo Pekkarinen says that it has been more than a year since the completion of the object in question.

“Such an apartment is only sold so that the sellers can spend their time on other properties. There will certainly be no cover left for it,” says Pekkarinen.

According to Pekkarinen, Lapti has been selling apartments with Black Week discounts for many years in a row.

“It’s part of the management of finished goods,” says Pekkarinen.

Lapland discounts are of rare quality in the sale of new properties, as many construction companies avoid giving direct discounts until the very end.

A typical way to speed up a sluggish business is the benefits in return, which many companies currently offer. As an offer, the construction company can pay the home buyer, for example, the first six months’ consideration.

If direct discounts are given, they are preferably given under the counter to investors buying several apartments at once.

Today in the fall, the apartment sale is quieted down suddenly in Finland. The decrease in shops has been especially strong in new areas.

“The feeling is that finished stocks have increased in the market during this year. They have been small, but they have grown and are growing,” says Pekkarinen.

Pekkarinen says that “fairly good trade” has still been done in Lapland, but a slowdown has been seen in certain locations.

According to Pekkarinen, Lapti has around 30 unsold apartments. That’s little compared to the annual volume of about 1,500 apartments.

According to Pekkarinen, Lapti is Finland’s third largest grinder in apartment building construction and is in “really good shape” financially.

At the end of the year, new sites are still being completed. One of these is an object located in Malmi, Helsinki, whose three apartments are now for sale with discounts of around 9,000–20,000 euros.