Housing market | The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority is investigating whether SBB, which is in financial difficulties, violated accounting rules

The authorities are investigating whether SBB, one of Sweden’s largest landlords, violated accounting rules in its 2021 annual report.

Swedish The Financial Supervisory Authority intends to find out whether the rental housing company SBB violated accounting rules in its 2021 annual report. The Financial Supervisory Authority announced the matter on Thursday. The news agency also reports on the matter Reuters.

According to the release, the authorities intend to examine, among other things, the valuations given to some of SBB’s holdings, the accounting related to the acquisition of the company’s assets, the disclosure of significant assumptions and the use of alternative accounting methods.

In their investigation, the authorities aim to determine whether SBB violated accepted accounting rules and whether the financial supervision will have to intervene in its operations.

Swedish SBB, or Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden, one of the largest landlords, said on Wednesday after the Stockholm Stock Exchange closed that it would postpone its dividend payment by a year.

According to SBB’s press release, its board decided on Wednesday that the new record date for the dividend payment will be June 28 next year. Originally, the company was supposed to pay dividends to its shareholders every month.

The company suspended the dividend payment temporarily in May, when the credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings downgraded the company’s credit rating to junk loan level. A decrease in the credit rating increases the company’s borrowing costs. SBB became indebted during Sweden’s years-long debt-driven real estate boom.

Housing prices in Sweden have since fallen, and real estate company stock prices have fallen significantly. SBB’s share price was down by a good ten percent on Thursday at 12:30 Finnish time.

The company is also investigating the sale of its assets, business operations or even the entire company.

SBB owns almost 200 properties in Finland. The company has rented real estate in Finland, especially for nursing homes and daycare centers.

According to its own estimate, the value of the company’s properties in Finland at the end of March was 10.5 billion kroner, or almost one billion euros.