Housing market The number of empty homes has grown significantly in the 21st century – “There are alarming signs in the Finnish housing market,” says the expert

At the end of last year, there were a total of 1,345 apartment buildings in Finland where no one lived.

In Finland At the end of last year, there were about 300,000 vacant dwellings, according to Statistics Finland. The number means that about one in ten dwellings is not permanently occupied by anyone.

About half of the empty apartments are in apartment buildings. The number of empty dwellings has increased significantly in the 21st century, by almost 130,000 dwellings.

“There are alarming signs in the Finnish housing market or a part of it when the number of empty apartments and the share of the housing stock is so large,” writes the group manager Paula Paavilainen Statistics Finland in the blog post.

Entire buildings are also vacant. At the end of last year, there were a total of 1,345 apartment buildings in Finland, according to Statistics Finland.

HS reported on empty apartment buildings in the outskirts in August. Statistics Finland published its blog post this week referring to the story.

Problem visible in both remote and urban areas. According to Paavilainen, housing market research has found that the natural share of empty dwellings is about five per cent. However, only a few municipalities reach it.

Among the larger cities, Paavilainen brings out Hämeenlinna, Kotka, Mikkeli, Pori, Rovaniemi and Vaasa. In these cities, vacant dwellings account for more than 11 percent of all dwellings.

The situation is good, for example, in Tuusula, Espoo and Ylöjärvi, where there are 6–7 per cent of empty dwellings.

Empty In addition to urbanization, there may be other reasons behind the housing, Paavilainen points out.

According to him, some of the figures in the statistics may be explained by new buildings in which no new occupants have yet been found. In addition, there may be so-called ghost homes, that is, old, changed stair and address numbers that have remained haunted in the registers.

Some of the empty dwellings can also be, for example, holiday or second homes or for short-term rent.

Unoccupied much of the existing housing was built in either the 1970s or 2010s. About 12 percent of the houses built in these two decades are vacant.

The reasons and problems of emptying homes of different ages are different.

“New construction left without residents, which does not meet demand well, is problematic for the developer and the older housing stock is likely to be more for households,” Paavilainen writes.

In some cases, an empty apartment may not be a problem for its owner at all. For example, in the city center of Helsinki, 14 per cent have empty dwellings, but in value-added areas, the dwelling should probably be sold easily.