Housing market | The number of apartment sales announcements has returned to the pre-pandemic level, says Statistics Finland

Apartments the number of sales announcements has returned to the level before the corona pandemic, according to the experimental statistics published by Statistics Finland.

The statistic is based on Oikotie’s notification material. There were approximately 63,300 sales announcements in the Oikotie online service in June. The last time there were as many sales announcements was in the summer of 2019.

In the second quarter of the year, the number of sales announcements increased by 20 percent from a year ago and 12 percent from the first quarter of the year, according to Statistics Finland.

Statistics Finland according to the number of sales announcements increased in the second quarter in all major cities from a year ago. In Helsinki, the number of notifications increased by 43 percent and in Tampere by 40 percent from the previous year.

Compared to the first quarter of the year, the number of sales announcements increased the most in April-June in Turku, where the increase was 17 percent.

According to Statistics Finland’s experimental statistics, the marketing times for old apartments also increased from last year in all major cities. According to the Statistics Finland, the longest marketing times were in Tampere, Espoo and Helsinki.

For example, the average marketing time of an old apartment and townhouse was 73 days in June in Turku. In Helsinki, Vantaa and Oulu it was about 90 days and in Tampere almost 100 days, according to Statistics Finland.

Over a year According to Oikotie’s data, the share of old shared flats for sale was 7.8 percent in all of Finland in June.

The share was the largest in Satakunta, where 18.4 percent of the old shared apartments had been for sale for more than a year. In South Karelia the share was 17.1 percent and in Kymenlaakso 16.3 percent. In the capital region, the corresponding share was 2.5 percent.

In June, the share of old detached houses that had been for sale for more than a year was 9.2 percent in the whole country.

The share was the largest in South Karelia, where 19.7 percent of old detached houses had been for sale in June for more than a year. In South Ostrobothnia, the corresponding share was 17.4 percent and in Satakunta 14.7 percent.

In Uusimaa, the share of apartments that have been for sale for more than a year among the announcements of old single-family houses was 3.7 percent in June, according to data from Oikotie. In the capital region, the proportion was even lower, 1.6 percent.