Housing market | The housing trade is falling, and hundreds of real estate agents are leaving the industry, estimates the association

The Finnish Real Estate Association estimates that the number of brokers will decrease by a total of around 500–600 brokers. A large part of the team has already changed to other tasks during the fall and spring.

About real estate agents around 10–15 percent leave the industry due to the stagnation of housing sales, estimates the Swedish Real Estate Association (KVKL).

All in all, there are approximately 3,500 real estate agents in Finland.

KVKL’s CEO Tuomas Viljamaan according to last fall, around 200–300 brokers have already left the industry. He estimates that the same number or slightly more brokers have left or are about to leave the industry during the spring.

He estimates that the total number of real estate agents will decrease by around 500–600.

The cornfield according to Real estate agents currently have to do more work in front of housing sales, and the working days have partly been extended. According to him, finding the right price and the broker’s professionalism are emphasized.

“In times like these, when the housing market is in a slightly weaker economic cycle, it requires even more work from real estate agents.”

Tuomas Viljamaa.

In the background is the housing boom of the corona era. During the Corona period, housing sales were more lively, which is why some of the new brokers may have had wrong ideas about what the job is really like.

Viljamaa believes that new brokers are leaving the industry right now. The housing sales cycle also affects more experienced brokers, as it is a commission-based industry.

“In this situation, for sure, everyone is thinking about how to survive the next month. If there are few buffers, everyone thinks about their options on their own.”

The creation of apartment deals is currently held back by the fact that buyers’ and sellers’ views on the price of apartments may be very far from each other, says Viljamaa.