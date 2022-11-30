Housing market | The housing market quieted down in Finland, but a growth entrepreneur finds something to sell in Spain.

Rive, which is renewing the real estate industry with technology, raised 23 million euros in funding and is aiming for growth in the Spanish housing market.

Although housing sales have calmed down, market turmoil may also be a possibility.

That’s what the CEO of real estate growth company Rive believes Kalle Salmi.

“At the moment, there is more demand for our cash offer for apartments than before. In this situation, we are able to offer the apartment sellers liquidity”, explains Salmi.

In practice, it means a faster transaction for someone who needs to sell their apartment quickly for one reason or another.

According to him, people in Finland are still not forced to sell.

“In Finland, even during the financial crisis, people weren’t exactly in a rut. With the weakening of the economic situation, there are just not as many deals being made.”

The company formerly known as Kodit.io changed its brand name to Rive as it seeks to grow especially in the Spanish market.

Rive works in the apartment store with two different models. It also works as a more traditional real estate agent and brokers customers’ apartments. However, its real core is the outright purchase model, where Rive buys an apartment, renovates it and resells it.

In both operations, the core of the business is its own tool based on artificial intelligence and market data. The system calculates the cost estimate for the necessary renovation and what is the realistic selling price of the apartment after the renovation. Based on this, the company calculates the price that Rive could pay for the apartment so that it still has a profit after the renovation.

“Even last year, the market was good for apartment sellers, and there was a lot of liquidity in the market. That’s why we referred customers to our agency when we quickly got a good price for the apartment on the market.”

Now the focus has changed, as it is more difficult to sell apartments and the sales times have lengthened. Rive has also had to change the criteria for what kind of apartments it buys in Finland, and to slow down its own purchases in order to manage risks.

Housing trade in addition to dark clouds, the financial situation of growth companies has also weakened internationally over the course of the autumn. There have been fewer large financing rounds than before, and the terms of financing have generally tightened.

“Yes, the financial market is challenging now,” Salmikin admits.

Compared to that, it is special that Rive just managed to collect a financing round of 23 million euros. The main investor was the Danish company IDC Ventures, which is also active in Spain.

According to Salmi, Rive has succeeded in proving to investors that even in this situation it is capable of running its business in a sustainable way. Money is not meant to be burned quickly to open new countries.

“The goal was to collect enough capital to build a profitable business at the group level. There must be a long enough runway and a road to profitability.”

Support give growth in Spain. The situation there is so far better than in Finland, Salmi says. Although a slight slowdown can be seen, the number of shops has not yet significantly decreased.

“The Spanish housing market is large, but really fragmented for small players. And compared to Nordic standards, the apartments there are in pretty bad shape. It enables a bigger change in shape through renovation, and thus higher profits for us.”

Rive has a total of 300 employees, of which 130 already work in Spain’s Madrid and Barcelona.

“In Spain, you pay relatively more for a well-maintained apartment than in Finland. There, the price differences between different fitness classes are bigger.”

That’s why all other European competitors with a similar business model operate in Spain.

“The starting point is that in the future we will own all the apartments we buy,” says Kalle Salmi.

The strait according to Rive has sold apartments at an annual rate of about a thousand apartments. Now it has more than a hundred apartments in its portfolio, 50–60 of which are in Finland.

When apartment investors have left the market, interest in studio apartments has decreased and the current needs of families are emphasized instead.

“Now the ideal destination for us is a two-bedroom apartment in an apartment building that hasn’t been renovated for a while,” says Salmi.

Rive has bought some of the apartments for its own balance sheet with loan money. Some of the apartments have been purchased in collaboration with large apartment investors. According to the company, apartments worth more than 300 million euros are sold through it every year.

A row growth has been accelerated by acquisitions. In Finland, Rive has bought, among other things, the Kahdeksas däivä real estate agency. According to Salmi, the company acquisitions are also now planned to continue.

“There can be many opportunities for that in this market situation,” says Salmi.

In practice, therefore, a quieter trading situation can drive some of the more traditional Real Estate Agents into the arms of a new operator.

The company’s strong growth last year has now faded. According to Salmi, the growth rate has been fluctuating since spring. According to him, the number of shops has still roughly doubled this year.

Other digital services that are reforming the housing trade have come to Finland, such as the Blok application that automates real estate brokerage.