Housing market | The housing market is picking up – “The decline has clearly ended,” says the economist

Housing market|There are subtle signs of awakening in the housing market after interest rates have started to fall. On the other hand, unemployment concerns and market oversupply are holding back the market’s recovery.

Long according to housing brokerage companies, signs of a pick-up can be seen in the slumping housing trade.

Housing brokerage companies OP Koti and Kiinteistömaailma reported a busy July. 19 percent more apartments and properties were sold through OP Kodi in July than in July last year, the company says in its press release.

Kiinteistömaailma says in its press release that July was the second busiest trading month of the year. The sale of used apartments and real estate in the Kiinteistömaailma chain increased by 28 percent compared to July last year.

Both companies anticipate a pick-up in housing sales for the rest of the year.

Interviewed by HS experts, on the other hand, are cautiously optimistic about the end of the year.

“Small positive signs of a pick-up in housing sales can be seen,” says Nordea’s economist Juho Kostiainen.

As one sign, he sees the increase in home purchase intentions in Statistics Finland’s consumer confidence surveys.

Home purchase intentions had clearly risen in the June survey. In July, intentions fell again, but remained at a higher level than in the previous months, Kostiainen says.

“Another sign is that housing prices seem to be bottoming out.”

Prices are already rising outside the capital region. It might set apartment buyers and sellers on the move, Kostiainen says.

The pick-up is also supported by the fact that Finland’s most common reference interest rate for home loans, the 12-month Euribor, has fallen significantly during the beginning of the year.

Also Pellervo Taloustutkimus senior economist at PTT Veera Holappa says that the situation of households is now such that they could dare to buy apartments more often in the future.

“The market is still on shaky ground, but the decline has clearly ended,” says Holappa.

“The expectation is that towards the end of the year the outlook will be better.”

According to Holapa, household purchase intentions are held back by the uncertainty of high unemployment. Confidence in one’s own finances is still not very good in general, but the direction is for the better, says Holappa.

Hypon chief economist Juho Keskinen according to the statistics do not yet strongly support the recovery of housing sales, but the expectation is that the market will develop in a better direction at the end of the year as interest rates fall.

Keskinen thinks that June’s momentary rise in home purchase intentions may have been due to the ECB’s decision to cut interest rates.

“Consumers have a pent-up need to buy when the purchase of a home has been postponed in an uncertain environment.”

The European Central Bank ECB cut key interest rates for the first time in nearly five years in June. At that time, the key interest rate, i.e. the commercial banks’ deposit rate, fell from 4.00 percent to 3.75 percent.

Although there is hope in sight, homebuyers should be prepared for a slow improvement in the market situation, experts say.

According to Kostiainen, a quick price turnaround is not coming, because there is still an oversupply in the housing market.

“There are factors pulling in both directions on the market. This year is still a gentle rise, but next year could be better for transaction volumes,” says Hypon Keskinen.

According to Holapa, the ECB’s interest rate decisions at the end of the year will have a big impact on households’ prospects in the housing market. The drop in interest rates has been steeper than expected at the beginning of the year.